Local heroes rescue family and a baby from a burning house

Cape Town - False Bay Primary School staff and community members are being feted as heroes after rescuing a family and their baby from a blaze in Macassar. Eyewitnesses said 11 teachers and staff members and various community members rushed towards a burning house to help extinguish the fire across the street from the school.

They managed to grab 14 fire extinguishers and controlled the blaze while waiting for the City of Cape Town Fire Services to arrive. Neighbours also jumped in with a garden hose in an attempt to douse the flames. The family was safely evacuated. The mother, Felicia Hyster, said the fire was caused by a candle.

"The fire started in my father's room. Luckily one of the community members saw the smoke in the house and at that time myself and my children were fast asleep. People smashed the windows in an attempt to rescue us. I then managed to take my children and came out through the window as fast as I could.“ "I thank the community and the people of False Bay Primary School who helped to take out the fire with water and save myself and my children, especially my four-month-old baby," she said. Hyster said not all parts of the house caught fire, but they lost most of their clothes. She appealed to the public to donate anything to assist her and her family.

Western Cape MEC for Education Debbie Schäfer said: “I wish to commend the staff of False Bay Primary, who heroically tackled a fire in a house near the school to ensure that the occupants could get out safely. (It) exemplifies the values the WCED stands for.” Local ward councillor Peter Helfrich also thanked the heroes for their bravery and for risking their own lives in order to assist their fellow community members. “You do not see the type of bravery and selflessness that was displayed at this scene every day. I have so much respect for each and every one of them,’’ he said.