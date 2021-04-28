Local teen completes 27km swim in celebration of 27 years of democracy

THANDILE KONCO

Cape Town - Business student and ocean-lover Kola Cohen embarked on a 27km ‘Freedom Day Paddle’ to provide 27 000 meals. In celebration of our 27 years of democracy in South Africa, Cohen was inspired to give back in tribute to Nelson Mandela and his spirit of ubuntu.

The 19-year-old participated in the Freedom Paddle, a Freedom day initiative where paddlers paddle from Cape Town to Robben Island. By use of a prone board he embarked on the 27km stretch.

Cohen is no stranger to charity initiatives, and also launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy which supports Love in a bowl. The community farming project delivers a ‘community pot’ of organic and nutritious food and meals to dozens of organisations including creches, soup kitchens and NGO’s in the Hout Bay community.

Cohen explained that Hout Bay is a great community, involved in many inspiring projects ,one of which being Love in a Bowl.

Kola Cohen embarked on a 27km ‘Freedom Day Paddle’ to provide 27 000 meals. Picture: Supplied

“They are a food security programme that grows and then distributes food to people in need. I first got involved with them last year as a volunteer. I spent an awesome few months with them and learnt loads. Since then I’ve moved on to other things, but I’ve been eager to get involved ever since,hence the paddle.”

Through his ‘paddle for love’ campaign Kola raised enough funds to make nearly a thousand community pots, feeding 27 000 who need it most.

“Although South Africa has loads going for it, we still have some very deep systematic issues. A notable one is food security, as an athlete I know that there is a direct relationship between nutrition and people’s ability to succeed.Love in a Bowl is really playing their part by providing people with locally grown organic vegetables and I think there will be some really great outcomes in the future because of it.”

Cohen emphasised an importance of giving back to the community, stating that we need a world where people are fully engaged in helping each other. He stated that there are so many opportunities for people to use their passions to get involved in community work. He hopes that more ocean athletes start being forces for positive change.

