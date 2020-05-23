Lockdown putting a strain on SA's antiretrovirals stocks

Cape Town - Anitretrovirals contraceptives and anti-infectives were among medications most commonly out of stock in pharmacies across South Africa.

The Stop Stockouts Project said medicine supply problems were already causing chronic issues throughout the country and the global Covid-19 crisis had worsened the situation.

The project is an initiative by six NGOs to monitor stockouts and assist people whose lives are threatened by shortages of essential medicines.

Co-ordinator Ruth Dube said many countries were experiencing stockouts: “Covid-19 is consuming existing resources globally, so drug manufacturers are now manufacturing supplies that are needed in the Covid-19 response, so the usual drug supply is disrupted.”

Its data for April indicates that the contraceptives commonly out of stock countrywide included the Depo-provera and Nur-isterate injections, Implanon implant, and Oralcon, Triphasil and Diane oral pills. Anti-infectives which were out of stock at some facilities were Aciclovir, Metronidazole, Amoxycillin and Cloxacillin. The ARV therapies sometimes unavailable included Darunavir, Nevirapine, Aluvia, Dumiva and the combination FDC.