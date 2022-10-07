Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, October 7, 2022

M3 collision in Cape Town leaves one dead, three injured

A truck carrying bricks on the M3 in Tokai, Cape Town collided with three motor vehicles. Picture: Supplied.

Published 2h ago

Cape Town – A truck carrying bricks near Firgrove Bridge on the M3 in Cape Town collided with three motor vehicles, leaving one person dead and three injured.

The crash happened yesterday afternoon, Maxine Bezuidenhout at the City of Cape Town’s Traffic Services Department confirmed.

“The truck was travelling on the M3 outbound in Tokai when it experienced a tyre burst. The driver lost control and the vehicle found itself on the M3 inbound where it collided with three motor vehicles.”

She said a 38-year-old male was declared dead on the scene, while two other adult males suffered slight injuries. A two-year-old toddler who suffered serious injuries was taken to hospital.

Traffic app, Traffic SA reported that the M3 towards Cape Town remained closed between Tokai Road and Ladies Mile. Motorists were advised to use the M4 (Main Road) as an alternative route.

Traffic remained congested on Tokai Road and Steenberg Road in Westlake. The M4 towards Cape Town was also congested between Muizenberg and Kirstenhof.

Motorists were advised to exercise caution.

