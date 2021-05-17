Magistrate in Modack case shot and wounded; cop left dead

Cape Town – The magistrate presiding over the case involving alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack has survived a shooting after he was wounded in the buttocks at a car wash in Mfuleni, while a senior police officer was killed and her three-year-old grandchild injured, including another man.

South Africa - Cape Town: The magistrate presiding over the case at Bluedowns court today. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)

Police were called to the scene at Taurmaline Street in the Bardale informal settlement, Mfuleni, just before 3pm on Sunday.

It is alleged Lieutenant-Colonel Koliswa Vani, stationed at Delft Police Station, had taken her vehicle to the car wash when three unknown people approached the vehicle and asked how much it cost to have a car washed.

One of the suspects took out a firearm and multiple shots rang out.

The suspects fled in a Toyota Avanza, leaving Vani dead and three others wounded, including the child.

A source in the legal fraternity told Weekend Argus the magistrate, identified as AC Mashala, who sits in the Regional Court at Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court and was presiding over the Modack case last Friday, was one of the victims.

Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said the case against Modack, Cronje and Tabisher was postponed to next Monday due to the presiding officer being involved in an accident. He added another magistrate would preside over the matter.

Kilian’s legal representative, Marius Botha, also brought an urgent bail application at the Cape High Court which will take place tomorrow.

Modack and his co-accused are facing 63 charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, corruption to money laundering involving Anti-Gang Unit commander Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear and advocate William Booth. Ricardo Morgan was granted R50 000 bail on Friday after facing the Kinnear murder charge.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed the shooting: “Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation after a shooting incident occurred yesterday afternoon at 2.45pm at a car wash in Taurmaline Street, Bardale informal settlement, Mfuleni.

“A 50-year-old victim, an off-duty lieutenant-colonel attached to Delft SAPS, was shot and fatally wounded and three others including her three-year-old grandson were injured.

“All injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota Avanza, and are yet to be arrested.

“Circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting incident are under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Carol Johnson, of the Department of Justice, told Weekend Argus a report has been requested by the regional head from the court manager on the incident.

Weekend Argus