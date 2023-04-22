Make sure that your children are safe when they use the internet

Cape town - Bullies can torture their victims day in and day out because the internet does not have a schedule. According to previous research and findings by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), the country’s cyberbullying rate is 24%.This put the country in the fourth position in the world.

Philiswa Qelewa, a mother of two from Heinz Park, said she was once a victim of cyberbullying. She has helped save a number of children in her area from becoming victims. “My kids spend most of the time on their phones and this is where all these bullies target them. I started a small club where I teach young children about cyberbullying and what they must do if they ever come across bullies online,” said Qelewa. When a child becomes a victim of cyberbullying, parents or guardians will notice signs and changes in behaviour.

Below are some of the signs and changes in behaviour from Sadag to look out for: Becoming sad, angry or distressed during or after the internet. Being anxious whenever they receive a notification on their phone.

Avoiding discussions and being secretive about cellphone and computer use. Withdrawing from family, friends and activities they previously enjoyed. Mood swings or changes in behaviour, showing signs of depression or anxiety.

Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), said it is important to constantly educate the youth on social media risks and behaviours so that they become positive cyber citizens. She also mentioned that the WCED has a cyber-wellness programme. “The Western Cape Education Department has also worked with Google to develop an online safety curriculum guideline that seeks to teach learners the fundamentals of digital safety,” she said.

Commandments from the WCED for teenagers to use the internet safely and responsibly: Think before you post. Ask permission from your parents before you meet online friends in person.

Don’t feed cyber bullies – block the sender, ignore rude messages, inform your teacher or parent or trusted adult. Speak if you see and know that someone is being bullied. Clean up your profile, eliminate your page of everything too personal, embarrassing and illegal.