Makhaza residents not entirely happy with the new mobile police station

Cape Town - Residents in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, have mixed feelings about the mobile police station in the community. The community has been waiting for a police station, which was recommended by the Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry for about 10 years, and there’s even an identified site for the station.

Resident Akhona Mntuyedwa said they are happy that they don’t have to walk long distances to get help from the police now. “We will not have to walk or need taxi fare to go to the police. They are right here, but the problem is, this is a truck. What we want is a proper station, with more cells,” said Mntuyedwa. Harare Community Police Forum chairperson Funeka Soldaat said the mobile station would help other police stations who were taking the strain with the number of people they serviced.

“Service delivery will be better, but our fear is having this mobile for years, which is not safe even for police,” she said. She added that while they were relieved, there was a temporary station, they feared that they would be stuck with it and would end up not getting a permanent structure. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said it is a temporary measure with an objective to bring policing services to the community of Makhaza while plans are afoot to commence with the construction of a permanent police station at a site that was already identified in the area.

“The mobile truck is currently placed in a strategic location and is supported by vehicles for patrols and response to complaints,” she said. Potelwa said among the services rendered from the mobile station is the certification of documents, registration of complaints and opening of dockets, although the dockets still get captured electronically at the Harare Police Station for now. She said the rendering of a policing service in Makhaza is set to be introduced in phases as part of the bigger project plan.