Mamma Delft continues her matric breakfast during lockdown to help pupils

Cape Town: She has been dubbed Mamma Delft and the community’s superhero as she continues to feed matriculants breakfast before their final examinations every day. Wilhelmina Heynes, 63, began the initiative a few years ago and is continuing despite the challenges of lockdown and the global pandemic.

Everyday Heynes of the Masimthembe HIV and Aids Enrichment Centre in The Hague, Delft, gets up at 5am and presents breakfast to 15 pupils from neighbouring schools in her community. This year she dedicates breakfast to pupils from Rosendal High, Perseverance High and Symphony High. The initiative, Heynes told Weekend Argus, was to assist with the mental and emotional preparation for their end of year examinations.

Heynes receives no funding and uses her own resources to make it possible. The National Senior Certificate examinations began on October 27 with 73 966 candidates in the Western Cape. Last year, 54 741 pupils participated in the examinations, according to Kerry Mauchline, spokesperson for education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

“I am doing this because of my passion,” said Heynes. “I realised in 2016, while speaking to one of the pupils, the challenges they are facing. “Some parents work and can’t prepare breakfast for their kids.

“Some households do not have food and our children must go write exams on an empty stomach. “Some of our kids do not have a decent place to study and the environment is not suitable for them. “I am doing this so that the matrics know how important they are.

“They come and enjoy their breakfast and then feel at ease to write their examination with a good heart and spirit.” The breakfast prepared for the pupils. | Supplied. Heynes said daily she makes sure she has guest speakers from various organisations and departments to encourage and guide the pupils: “They receive motivation from different speakers in the morning which is good soul food to empower and enrich them to pass their matric with flying colours. “When they leave in the morning they don’t look the same as when they came in the morning.

“We also educate them that education is power and that you can't pass if you don’t study. “Last year we had Northlink College assist them with bursaries.” COUNCILLOR Michelle Adonis with some of the pupils during their breakfast sessions. | Supplied. Ward Councillor Michelle Adonis said they were honoured to have Heynes in their community because she is laying a foundation for the future.

She said Heynes has been hailed a local hero. “She has been doing this in her own capacity for years without any funding,” she said. “What she does is fantastic because she is planting that seed for the future.

“These children will never forget her. “She is our Mamma Delft, our superhero.” Adonis said she would be selecting the 15 pupils for a Learner’s Licence programme soon.