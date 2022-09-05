Man, 85, stabbed to death by intruder inside home

Cape Town – Police are on the hunt for a suspect who stabbed an 85-year-old man 17 times, killing him, during a home invasion on Monday morning in Vanguard Estate. Police were called to the scene just after 3.20am after a male intruder had smashed open a window in the lounge while the elderly man and his wife were sleeping.

Police sources believe the intruder could be known to the family while evidence at the crime scene was being collected. The man had reacted to a loud noise made by the shattering of the window that disturbed the suspect who then stabbed him. The man’s wife, also in her 80s, was left unharmed while he was rushed to Gatesville Medical Centre where he died.

Rescue teams told Weekend Argus the man had sustained multiple stab wounds. Sources said police believed the suspect must have known the family. Blood splatter could be seen on light fixtures inside the house: “The couch which stands underneath the window was moved and the person knew where to put the lights on. He must have known the inside of the house and the way he stabbed the old man was like he must have known him.” Manenberg Police Station spokesperson, Captain Ian Bennett, said officers were now hunting down the suspect.

He said a case of murder had been opened and no arrest has been made. Anyone with information can contact Manenberg SAPS 021 699 9400 or crime stop 08600 10111. Weekend Argus