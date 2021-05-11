Man accused of mom’s murder claims he is ill behind bars

Cape Town - The man accused of strangling his mother to death and then placing her body inside a dirt bin has complained that Covid-19 conditions are bad at Pollsmoor Prison and that he is sick.

Moegamat Shakoor Roberts’ lengthy court case was expected to reach closing arguments at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court yesterday but it was hit with another delay due to presiding officers not being available.

It was also flagged by Roberts’ unusual admission in the public gallery that he was not receiving treatment inside prison and was feeling ill, and that Covid-19 cases were dealt with lightly.

The court did not reveal what was wrong with Roberts.

The matter was postponed to May 14 for closing arguments and possibly judgment.

Roberts is facing a murder charge for his mother, Gafsa Roberts, 61, who mysteriously disappeared in February 2015.

Cape Town 16-3-2021 Gafsa Roberts, 61, was strangled and her body was stuffed in a wheelie bin. Murder-accused Shakoor Roberts, 28, is up for verdict, he has been on trial at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court since his arrest in March 2015. pic supplied

On March 2, 2015, Roberts’ body was found by neighbours hidden inside a dirt bin outside her home in Waaihoek Street, Tafelsig.

The State has already heard evidence that Gafsa had been throttled to death and that the body had been washed after death.

Witnesses were called, including Roberts’ own sisters and neighbours.

During the final legs of the case, the State presented evidence via a protection order that Gafsa obtained before her death, stating that she had feared her son, who lived with her, and that he had nearly broken her arm.

She asked for authorities to help her.

Roberts had another setback when the post-mortem report was presented to the court.

The report from the State pathologist indicated that the victim had severe head trauma, that she had been throttled, her lungs were damaged and her throat injured.

She was hit with a blunt object, which caused the head injury.

