Man arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition

Cape Town - A 40-year-old man was arrested by members of the provincial extortion task team for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Main Road, Mfuleni, on Saturday. Masincedane United Residents' Association chairperson Mzolisi Malgas said: “For now we are grateful that one was caught but still there are more unlicensed firearms here in Mfuleni and we thank the police for doing their jobs. We hope they continue doing their good job so people can have more trust in them.”

Acting provincial Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Fransina Lukas said they were pleased to hear of the arrest and subsequent confiscation of firearms. “The removal of illegal and unlicensed guns is a good thing as it prevents shooting incidents where innocent civilians can become victims. “It is very important for SAPS to take these guns off our streets because in many instances crimes are committed by criminals using (them). It can only be of benefit to communities if all illegal and unlicensed guns are removed from the streets and it will go a long way in ensuring safer communities,” she said.