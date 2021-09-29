Man pleads not guilty to the murder of his neighbour

Cape Town –A man accused of murdering his neighbour has pleaded not guilty to the killing and has had his bail revoked, the court heard today. Clyde-Tino Daniels made an appearance at the Wynberg Regional Court where his trial was expected to start today.

The State is set to prove Daniels assaulted, Lloyd August after accusing him of stealing from him in February, this year, in Steenberg. Daniels, who was out on bail, had it revoked including his bail money after he failed to pitch for court last month and a warrant was issued. The magistrate informed Daniels that he would no longer be freed out on bail and that his money would be forfeited to the State today.

August's mother, Masuret August, wept in the public gallery when she heard Daniels would remain behind bars. Just then the magistrate instructed Daniels tp indicate what his plea would be after having previously stated that he intended on pursuing a guilty plea. But he soon changed his tune and said via his legal aid lawyer that he would be pleading not guilty.

Dressed in a Nike sweater Daniels heard his case would now be heard on February 16, 2022, and that witnesses which included Masuret and her daughter would be called to the stand. The State warned Daniels he could serve a minimum of 15 years behind bars. Masuret said she was relieved that he was staying behind bars but that the case had many “holes” in it.

“Previously he said he will plead guilty and now he is saying he wants to plead not guilty and my son knows him,” she said. “I am so emotional, I don't even know how to describe how I feel. “I am also dissatisfied because there is a recording which ties in another person who was present and who can say what happened; that person must be included in the case.”