Masiphumelele library extends hope to community

Cape Town: A new Adult Outreach Centre at Masiphumelele Library is set to enrich young and old. The extension of the centre, which was launched today, comes after research found there a strong demand for adults to improve their reading skills as well as confidence levels.

Through the help of Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages and the Turok family, the outreach centre extension was a success. The construction of a reading room and study area will enable small group teaching, group lectures and study space that will be accessible after hours. “We are deeply committed to empowering local communities through education, and we are delighted to have had an opportunity to play a role in enhancing the Masiphumelele Library with this dynamic facility for the community,” says Priscilla Urquhart, public affairs and communications manager at Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages.

Coca-Cola along with Exclusive Books and private donors contributed funds to the project, while the construction was overseen and managed by the Rotary Club of Newlands. Fellow partner of the project, John Winship from the Rotary Club of Newlands said: “What’s nice is that the library will have supervisors in place into the evening so that adults can come there after work for lessons. ''We don’t just do project management, we also design and we always go to people/investors and motivate why they should put money into projects such as this.“

The team from Masiphumelele Library is excited about this new endeavour that they’re embarking on, especially since there will be a dedicated space for adults. Patricia van der Ross, mayoral committee member for community services and health, said the facility presented an opportunity to enrich the lives of the community with information, knowledge and skills. “We hope the library will be used more often by adults and the elderly, as they can now be more actively involved in programmes designed especially for them.

“It will lead to the development of the surrounding community through the different skills workshops that will take place in the adult learning room. '“Our librarians will be on hand to assist patrons, promote reading and supporting the community with information and most importantly, equip them with skills for a better future. “We will run various programmes and activities that will support the growth of the community, by enriching the lives of individuals,” she said.