MECs send condolences to Villiersdorp crash victims

Cap Town- MEC of Transport and Public Works Daylin Mitchell and MEC of Agriculture Ivan Meyer have sent their heartfelt condolences to the families of the five people who were killed in a crash on the R321 between Villiersdorp and Grabouw this morning. The deceased are two farm workers and three others that were travelling in an SUV. Four other farmworkers were seriously injured in the crash.

“Preliminary reports suggest that an SUV, in overtaking another vehicle, collided with a truck that was transporting 57 farmworkers. The truck driver tried to avoid the head-on collision and drove off the road into a ditch,” said Mitchell. The other car belonged to Ulwando Bush Clearing, and the company said it was still attending to the matter, therefore, was unable to comment at this stage. This crash happened after the province recorded 21 fatalities in the week between August 30 and September 5. The 21 deceased were 13 pedestrians, four drivers and four passengers.

Meyer also expressed his sadness on receiving the news of this latest accident. “With great sadness, I have learnt of the tragic passing of agri-workers from Chiltern Farm in an accident on the R321 this morning. Officials from my department are currently providing support to the injured and the bereaved. I wish the injured a speedy recovery, and extend my deepest condolences to the deceased's family and friends. Agri-workers play a critical role in food production and the economy of the Western Cape," Meyer said. In the week in review, Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services implemented a total of 121 integrated roadblocks, vehicle check points and speed control operations across the province, and 21 217 vehicles were stopped and checked.

Traffic Law Enforcement and SAPS have drawn up a joint plan to deal with possible incidents of public and taxi-related violence that could have an impact on daily life, the safety of motorists and commuters, traffic flows, and the ability of motorists to access transport routes. The plan seeks to heighten law enforcement visibility, monitor all major and national routes for potential threats and risks, and enable a rapid response to any incidents. “The primary focus of Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement remains promoting good driver behaviour, clamping down on road traffic offences, and helping to ensure public compliance with the Disaster Management Act,” said Mitchell. He added that a total of 121 speeding offences were recorded and 3 702 fines were issued for various traffic violations, ranging from driver to vehicle fitness, totalling R3 729 950. Thirty-one vehicles were impounded and 87 were discontinued for being unroadworthy. The highest speed recorded last week was 161km/h in a 12km/h zone.