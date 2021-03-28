Meet the woman behind the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - In her twenties she survived being raped, abused and lived on the streets, scavenging for her next hit of drugs and alcohol. But today Candice Van Der Rheede is the founder of Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, teaches women self-defence and feeds destitute children. Van Der Rheede, 45, of Delft, who has four children and six grandchildren, cleaned up her act 20 years ago when she hit rock bottom. Today Van Der Rheede works hand in hand with police and teaches self-defence classes with women and children. She also runs awareness programmes. Last year, Van Der Rheede’s health took a toll when one of her lungs collapsed and a biopsy had been done to test for cancer. Fortunately, doctors found nothing, but they have steered their investigation to her womb.

She is now undergoing several tests.

But despite her health challenges, Van Der Rheede continues to to help search for lost children. But these searches take a toll when the children are found murdered.

She played an important role in the cases of Courtney Pieters, Orderick Lucas, Chantelle McCrawl and Michaela Williams, whose bodies were found.

Van Der Rheede grew up in a home consumed with abuse and alcoholism and she was sexually abused by a relative.

“At age 12, I had been sexually molested by a relative, and by 18, I had my son and then another baby,” she said.

When she was 20, Van Der Rheede was addicted to drugs and was an alcoholic. She lived on the streets in Mitchells Plain

“My life was a complete mess.”

Her children were safe, living with relatives. “I always made sure my children had a safe place to live,” she said.

Van Der Rheede hit rock bottom and was given a lifeline and found herself a home in Delft thanks to the generosity of a woman and her family she was employed by an embroidery company.

Although she left the drugs, Van Der Rheede continued to drink and was in abusive relationship.

She was walking to a shop near a shack settlement when she was grabbed by an unknown man and raped.

“I always thought I caused what had happened to me ... if I had not walked to the shop in that community, that I was the reason that my boyfriend was abusing me,” she said.

“One morning I saw my face in the mirror and I saw I was self-destructing. That was the turning point for me.”

Van Der Rheede joined anti-crime organisations in her area. She was part of the search for 3-year-old Courtney Pieters who vanished from her home in Elsies River in May 2017. Mortimer Saunders was later sentenced to two life terms for Courtney’s rape and murder.

In the search for Courtney she found her purpose. “I started Western Cape Missing Persons Unit and already started my own embroidery business, which I was forced to sell due to lockdown last year.

“Today we have found countless women and children and men who were missing.”

The organisation also started a awareness programmes for children about rape, abuse and their safety.

A month ago, together with police, they started self-defence classes.

“I work with a great team and we have members in different parts of Cape Town,” she said.

“Our goal is to inspire young people. They need to know what is their safe space, how to protect themselves and to be the hope for families who have persons who are missing.

“This is all voluntary and we rely on donations and literally use the money from our own pockets.”

“I always tell people, know who your child is with, who their friends are, keep contact details, telephone numbers and their photographs.”

Weekend Argus