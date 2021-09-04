Men dominate DA mayoral candidates’ list

Cape Town - The DA in the Western Cape has released its full list of mayoral candidates that will contest for the different municipalities. Not everyone is happy with the list as it is dominated by men and most white.

Out of the 29 mayoral candidates announced for the province, only eight are women the rest are men. Party insiders said current leader John Steenhuisen was working to undo all that former leader Mmusi Maimane did in trying to make the DA a diverse party. “As a party, we had to try and mix up candidates but (that) did not happen,” said a party member.

“People will think there is no future for black African leaders because they are not given positions, if they do get them, they do not last.” The selection of mayoral candidates in the party is divided into two. There are municipalities that the party describe as strategic and non-strategic. All metropolitan municipalities and other municipalities that are winnable are classified as strategic and a selection panel chooses candidates for them.

“We do not have a deployment committee, we are not the ANC,” said Steenhuisen. He said the DA was the most diverse party in the country and that they were dealing with any allegation raised by members. “We deal with these issues when they arise, they are not swept under the carpet, voters can take assurance in that.”

With regards to former Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, Steenhuisen said he had spoken to him and that he still had a future in the party. The ANC facing challenges in a number of municipalities where it failed to register candidates. The Constitutional Court yesterday dismissed the urgent application by the Independent Electoral Commission to postpone the local government elections to next year. Steenhuisen said they are ready to go to the polls.

“The DA is well on track in its preparations. For the first time we have registered a candidate in every single ward in the country, our lists are submitted and our deposits paid. Our Metro mayoral candidates have been announced, and their campaigns are already underway. We are ready. Bring it on.” Political analyst professor Amanda Gouws said the DA was going backwards. “They are undoing what Mmusi Maimane did. They say they appoint competent people which in turn is white males. I am expecting a low voter turnout if the ANC fails to register candidates in the Municipalities. They missed the registration deadline and IEC is not allowed to reopen registration.