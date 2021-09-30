Minister Zulu launches GBV and teen pregnancy outreach programme in Delft

Cape Town - In response to the high rates of teenage pregnancy and gender-based-related crimes, the Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu this week launched an outreach programme targeted at high school pupils in Delft. In partnership with Lulwazi Lwethu and Kwanele Foundation, the programme is aimed at creating awareness around GBV and sexual violence while creating support networks for teenagers within the context of Reproductive Health and Rights Framework Strategy.

The outreach programme is a part of build-up activities leading up to October, which marks Social Development month. Educational discussions were held at several schools and educational toys, face masks and sanitary towels were also donated to early childhood development (ECD) facilities in Philippi. Founder of Lulwazi Lwethu, Lulu Nongogo said the organisation decided to shift their attention to ECDs because of the need for young children need to be informed about GBV and sexual violence. She stated that when children are able to identify abuse, they are able to report it at schools where authorities may then be notified.

“As Lulwazi Lwethu we are able to work closely with teachers, and notify social workers and authorities in situations of domestic abuse experienced by young children. This is how we break the cycle of silence,” she said. The principal of Rosendaal Secondary School, Chrizelda Layman said that sexual and domestic violence remains something that plagues the community of Delft. She stated that the programme was well-received by the pupils.