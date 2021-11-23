Mixed reactions about Cape Town’s mayco

Cape Town - There are mixed reactions about the recently announced mayoral committee by Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. The mayor announced the team that would help him achieve his goal of turning Cape Town into a city of hope.

Almost half of the Mayco is brand new, and as reported by the Weekend Argus over the weekend, Xanthea Limberg is one of those that did not make the cut. The first new entrant was deputy mayor Eddie Andrews, who will assume the responsibility for spatial planning and environmental portfolio. Theresa Uys replaced Sharon Cottle at corporate services, while Siseko Mbandezi replaced Ian Nielson. At the energy portfolio, Beverly van Reenen replaced Phindile Maxiti while Patricia van der Ross replaced Zahid Badroodien, who is heading the water and waste portfolio.

Robert Quintas will continue at Urban mobility (Roads and Transport), James Vos at Economic Growth and Grant Twigg at Urban Management. Malusi Booi and JP Smith continue at their previous appointments, Human Settlements and Safety and Security, respectively. Organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi was not pleased with the reappointment of the pair. They said Booi has failed to prioritise and deliver on his mandate of addressing spatial inequality through the urgent delivery of well-located affordable housing.

“During his tenure, housing delivery has slowed to a glacial pace. Councillor Smith has misused the City’s law enforcement units and the constitutionally suspect Anti-Land Invasion Unit to harass, intimidate and criminalise poor families and people struggling with homelessness. “We hope that under the leadership of the fresh Mayor, the proverbial old dogs will be able to learn new tricks. However, past experience suggests that the policy under which the City operates will continue to oppress poor families, and the efforts of organisations like NU must continue to press the City to correct its ways.” Sandra Dickson, from lobby group STOP CoCT, raised concerns about The new Mayco for Water and Waste, who she said is inexperienced.

“Since the drought, the water department expanded leaps and bounds, but till today, remains largely ineffective. Complaints about water meters, water bills and other issues in that department is still a daily occurrence.” She added that the new finance mayco member has his job cut out for him and urged him to take a good look at the City's archaic billing system. “There is also the issue of the billions of rand the City of Cape Town finance department is hoarding at the expense of service delivery. It is time that the finance department is held to account and that they are held accountable to be more forthcoming with answers to questions from the public.” GOOD Party welcomed the removal of Limberg.

“This sends a clear signal that poor performance and misrepresenting qualifications on your CV has no place in government, said Suzette Little. “We trust the new leadership will work to resolve the escalating problems of pollution and overflowing sewers in communities as fast as possible.” She raised a concern that Vos has been retained as the political head of economic development and assets. “In this critical role, Alderman Vos has this year already allocated city property that had been earmarked for inner-city affordable housing to Growthpoint, a private property developer. This does not send a good signal of the Mayor’s commitment to spatial justice and reversing the legacy of apartheid.”