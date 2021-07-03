Moe-ain won’t let birth defect hamper his dream of becoming a professional muscian

Cape Town - Born with a defect that left him without full-grown arms and legs, Moe-ain Daniels dreams of a career in music. Daniels first told his story a few years ago and was showcased on television shows like the Expresso Morning Show.

Together with Clive Ridgway, programme director of the Cape Town School of Songwriting, they managed to co-write his first song, These Walls. Now years later, Daniels is keen to be assisted to realise his dream, stating he wants people to look at his ability and not his disability. Daniels lives in Eastridge with his mother, Faiza Dyers, 66.

He was born with a defect known as arthrogryposis multiplex congenita. It relates to multiple joint stiffness and muscle weakness throughout the body. It is so rare that there is only one out of every 10 000 live births according to Nationwide Children’s organisation.

Moe-ain Daniels and Clive Ridgway. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Ridgway said Daniels is only bound by his physical traits but that he was talented enough to be part of the Cape Town music industry. “His greatest limitations are not his so-called ‘disabilities’ but his material limitations.

“If Moe-ain had the material resources and personal support to do what he is capable of doing, his dream of becoming a performing artist could be realised. “He and his family simply do not have the resources to provide him with what he needs to be productive. Hope is the primary thing we are working towards providing Moe-ain with right now. It is where everything starts as it encourages him to hold on to his dreams and believe in his talent, which we know he has. “As the Cape Town School of Songwriting, we provided Moe-ain with his first professionally recorded single, I Don’t Need Wings To Fly.

“This song became the focus of his first benefit concert, it facilitated his introduction to you and it landed him an appearance on morning television. He was also interviewed on local radio stations and his song was played,” said Ridgway. “Building on that, we guided Moe-ain through our eight-week songwriting course and I collaborated with him in writing his first original song These Walls. “Travelling to his home to instruct him, and working with him in his home environment gave me an opportunity to really get to know him and his family.

“I was able to gain insight into Moe-ain's physical limitations and the limited space he spends his time day to day. It is expressed in his song, These Walls. It also gave me insight into his abundant talent, emotional intelligence and natural communication skills.” As the battle for assistance continues, Daniels refuses giving up on his dreams. “I am at a place now where I am unable to get work and the problem is in the industry others are not giving others the opportunity to grow,” said Daniels.

“There is no breakthrough or a platform for me in the industry. “If there can be a gateway for me to get there and realise my dreams it will be great. “When you go through difficult times, you remain positive and even during the dark times you remain positive.”

He said his aim is to inspire others like himself. “I want to inspire those who have disabilities and to show that my dreams are to be on the stage,” he said. “I tell myself, never give up hope despite your disability and background.”

Ridgway said they were able to assist Daniels but were still in need of resources to help make him achieve his dreams. “The Cape Town School of Songwriting and some of our amazingly generous music associates are able to assist Moe-ain with the songs and tracks,” added Daniels. “Moe-ain has a beautiful voice, natural rhythm, pitching and phrasing that has Cape Town coursing right through it.

“He has the ability to engage and interact naturally and smartly with an audience. “With the right coaching and resources Moe-ain could be an inspirational performer and source of positive energy to all the people of this city.” * If you can assist, please email Weekend Argus ([email protected])