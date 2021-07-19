Mom desperate to find son, 14, gone for 5 months

Cape Town - A desperate plea has been made by a Heinz Park mother looking for help to find her son who has been missing for the past five months. Anthea Manus said she needs to know what happened to her son as it is tearing her up inside.

Her son Chadley Hanslo, a 14-year-old, was last seen on February 14 in Heinz Park by his aunt. He has orange blond hair, brown eyes and he is tall and skinny. Chadley was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, a red long sleeve T-shirt and black Nike slippers.

His mother said the last time she saw him was when he said he would be going to his aunt who also lives in the area. “His last words to me was, ‘mommy, I’ll see you’. After that, I never saw him again. Manus said his aunt along with the community last saw him with another boy. When they approached the boy to find out what happened the boy denied knowing anything.

Since then she has been trying to get the police to question him further but was told by the police that they already had the boy's statement. She said three months went by and it was only last week she received a call from the detective asking her if she had heard anything or had new information. “I don’t know where my son is and whether he is alive or not. I am upset that not enough is being done. I just want to know. It is hard sometimes, his daddy and I argue just because we are so stressed that he is missing,” said Manus.

Hanslo has two siblings, an elder brother, 22, and a younger sister, 9. “His sister misses him so much. Every night she asks me when Chadley is coming back. She doesn't want to eat. She goes quiet and when I ask her what's wrong she starts crying and says she misses him. They had a very good relationship. He would tease her,” said Manus. Chadley is described as being loved by the community and a helpful person. He was also a jokester.

“I just want to know what happened, I pray every day for a sign from God. My family and I just want closure,” said Manus. A community leader, Corneline Rocks, said a few mothers had joined in the search for him and searched everywhere in Heinz Park but had no leads. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a missing case had been opened but only on February 19.

“Chadley is not attending school and he ran away from home previously, staying away for two to three days. That is why she only reported the case after a week,” said Van Wyk. Searches were conducted with all role players, the SAPS, members of Disaster Management and Law Enforcement as well as Air Support from Disaster Management Heinz Park. Pamphlets were distributed and statements obtained from witnesses who saw him afterwards. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is requested to contact the investigating officer at Nyanga FCS Detective Sergeant Jack-Mkile on 062 342 0799 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.