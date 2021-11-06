Mother’s hopes crushed after ex-boyfriend is not linked to the disappearance of her teen daughter

Cape Town - Seven years after her daughter went missing, Catherine de Bruyn has had her hopes of getting more details on her teen’s disappearance crushed after a person of interest in the matter was released. Her estranged boyfriend, James Jonas, was released after being arrested in Mossel Bay, following a joint operation with police and private investigator Leon Rossouw of Consulting Detectives.

Jonas was questioned by police as a person of interest involving the disappearance of Le-Jeandre de Bruyn but could not be linked. Jonas was wanted for a firearm and a vehicle he had left abandoned in October 2014, shortly after the disappearance of Le-Jeandre. He was also wanted for questioning in the teen’s case.

The flyer at the time while being wanted. SUPPLIED Jonas went missing a few weeks after Le-Jeandre’s disappearance. Le-Jeandre had last been seen by her brother doing washing on October 7, 2014, at Wynberg Military Base where they lived. Their mother, Catherine, is a registered nurse for the South African National Defence Force.

Last year, Catherine’s hopes were raised after a team located Jonas in Mossel Bay. James Jonas when he was arrested. He has since been released. SUPPLIED Catherine heard that Jonas had paid an admission of guilt fine and was freed. To date, she had received no feedback about what had happened during the questioning process.

Jonas is no longer facing charges for the firearm. Police have since confirmed Jonas was only a person of interest in Le-Jeandre’s case and could not be linked to her disappearance. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk explained: “The suspect James Jonas that was arrested could not be linked to her disappearance. He was only a person of interest. He was arrested in a case that was not related to her disappearance.”

There have been no arrests in Le-Jeandre’s case, and police said the investigation continues. MISSING: Le-Jeandre de Bruyn, 15 Like many mothers whose children have been missing for years, Catherine said she has lost faith in the police. “I feel you are not kept in the loop, even if there is little information,” she said. “We know the detectives are under a lot of pressure with many cases, which are now more important than cold cases. If I do ask anything, I do not get any feedback. I cannot thank Leon Rossouw enough and all those involved in finding James.

Catherine was informed by the Weekend Argus that Jonas could not be linked. “This is what I am talking about. Are you serious? Everything is always inconclusive. Now I need to hear it from the media. No one ever told me he could not be linked. Even if there is nothing, why not tell me?” She added that she had high hopes when Jonas was found and wished she could have spoken to him about what happened that day her child went missing.

“I do not know if they did a lie detector test or if forensics was done. I just know he is freed and apparently, not living in Cape Town anymore. I know the information is sensitive.” Rossouw and the team had relied on a tip-off, which led them to the house in Mossel Bay last October. Rossouw told Weekend Argus they believed cell phone records could assist with the missing person’s case.