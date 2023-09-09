Murder cold case of 17-year-old church altar girl could be held as a formal inquest

Cape Town - Three years after 17-year-old Carly Isaacs was raped and murdered inside her home, while her father laid asleep, the docket has been referred for a formal inquest. This week, the DNA, which was outstanding, has been received and will form part of the investigation into the case.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said the investigation was still ongoing. “The docket has been referred for an formal inquest to be conducted in court.” Anthea and Allistair Isaacs, the parents of Carly Isaacs, 17, who was raped and murdered in March 2020 inside her home in Westridge, Mitchells Plain, while her father was asleep. There has been no arrests in the case. file image Carly’s father, Allistair Isaacs, who previously said a buccal swab had been taken from him by the police and that he had been treated as their prime suspect, called on them to catch the killer instead of focusing on him.

“I find it profound and nostalgic of you especially, the media is reaching out to me about Carly’s case,” he said. “The media and everybody was quiet, and after three years, the media is reaching out to the family. “The case is now a cold case, with no arrests being made. The docket is laying at inquest.”

Isaacs added he received communication about the case from the Department of Public Prosecutions, and “that was the last we heard about the case.” Carly had been at a church service with her mother and sisters on March 15, 2020, and had returned home around 9.15am to change clothes and to collect her robe for the second service when tragedy struck. Isaacs had been asleep after completing a shift as a meter taxi driver and told police that he had not heard any noises or screams.

Later, he would wake to find Carly dead in the house, with her altar robe neatly placed on the table. Carly had been stabbed and raped. It is unclear whether there was signs of forced entry into the house or whether any items were taken.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority’s data and information, an inquest is a judicial inquiry to ascertain the facts relating to an unnatural death. There is no accused or defence, and it is not a trial but a public inquiry. Its purpose is to establish the truth of how death came about, and the findings from the presiding judge will help the NPA decide whether to take criminal prosecutions forward in future.

Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said he would be requesting feedback about the case. “That cases such as these are stagnating is always deeply concerning,” he said. “This leads to secondary trauma and pain for the family and loved ones.