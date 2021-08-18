Murdered man found wrapped inside blanket in Delft

CAPE TOWN - The body of an unknown man which had been wrapped inside a blanket was discovered in Delft on Tuesday evening. Police were called to the crime scene in Aerobat Street, The Hague, Delft, just after 9.30pm.

The man had several injuries to his head and was declared dead on the scene. Police explained that the suspects fled the scene. While messages on social media spread that the man had been flung out of a silver-coloured vehicle.

Police spokesperson, warrant officer, Joseph Swartbooi, said they were yet to establish the motive. “Kindly be advised that Delft police attended a crime scene on Tuesday, August 17, in Aerobat Street, The Hague in Delft at about 9.30pm. “Upon arrival, the members found the body of an unknown man, wrapped in a blanket who sustained injuries to his head.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “The motive for the attack is unknown. Delft police is investigating a case of murder.” Pastor Charles George, the chairperson of the Delft Policing Forum, said they were aware of the incident but could not comment any further.

It is unclear whether the incident is gang-related. This year, according to police crime statistics, Delft was named as one of the suburbs which had seen an increase in murders in the province. Anyone with information about the murder is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.