Mystery of vanished courier driver

It has been eight months since a courier driver who is subcontracted to a company vanished without a trace while transporting goods to George and had planned to visit family in Cape Town. Hours after Granville Leen from Knysna greeted his wife, Bernadette Leen and their three children, his work vehicle, a Nissan NP200, was found in the Northern Cape near Garies containing his personal belongings.

Bernadette said she would not give up the search for her husband who was last seen on CCTV footage via a tracking device on August 13, 2022 in Franschhoek. Leen was also apparently seen on footage in Clanwilliam. On August 12, 2022, Leen had apparently planned a weekend trip for his family to Ashton to his cousin but decided to travel alone when his wife and children could not avail themselves due to school activities and examination preparation.

Leen had delivered the parcel at George Airport and stopped off at his uncle’s home in Riversdale while en route to his cousin in Ashton. “I told him that it was too last minute and if he had discussed the trip with our eldest daughter who was in matric,” explained Bernadette. “My daughter had to prepare assignments and a test and we decided we were going to stay at home.

“He left home around 3pm for George airport and said he would stop off at his uncles in Riversdale and he did arrive in Ashton at his cousin’s home.” Bernadette said her husband’s journey took a dramatic turn when he suddenly decided to change his plans once he reached Ashton. “When he arrived in Ashton he said he had heard something at the bakkie and they called the police,” she explained.

“He then decided he would be driving to his brother who is in Cape Town. The family had relocated to Knysna from Belhar in 2018. “He was still active on WhatsApp until after 1am on August 13 2023,” she said.

“He had travelled as far as Franschhoek according to the company’s tracking system. “The company had found his vehicle on the 13 August near Garies.” Bernadette said she handed over his cellphone to police hoping for answers.

“I opened a missing persons docket with the police and police were unable to retrieve anything from the cellphone because it is locked. ‘I will not give up looking for my husband. Our 22nd wedding anniversary was in December.” Bernadette explained she had joined various missing persons organisations in her quest.