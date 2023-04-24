New initiative to strengthen law enforcement relations in the Western Cape

Cape Town - SAPS Western Cape says a new initiative aimed at improving safety partnerships in the city and province will afford them an opportunity to acquire knowledge in the policing sector. According to the Western Cape government, the initiative will run until May 2025 and is funded by the provincial government’s long-standing German partner province, the Free State of Bavaria.

Spokesperson for SAPS Western Cape Novela Potelwa said: “We know the partnership will also afford us the opportunity to impart our own knowledge acquired over years in the policing sector. We are also cognisant that policing is not static but evolves all the time, hence such new partnerships are envisaged to bolster our collective efforts to create safer Western Cape communities.” The Western Cape government said the memorandum of understanding signed on Tuesday extends and intensifies existing relations first inked in 2018 with the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) as the key implementation partner. “The project focuses on strengthening data-driven and evidence-based policing approaches through building solid partnerships between numerous law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecution Authority (NPA),” the provincial government said.