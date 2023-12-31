News that made the headlines in the Western Cape for 2023

Cape Town - From the deaths of musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, and the release of the man dubbed the Station Strangler, Norman “Afzal” Simons on parole after 28 years, to the tragic sea deaths of three navy officers during spring tide, and a deadly taxi strike, here are some of the news stories that made headlines this year in the Western Cape. On February 10, the country was rocked by the public murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his chef friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The two were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant. The murder was caught on CCTV footage and went viral on social media. Ten months later, the police have said the investigations into the murders are ongoing but cannot confirm whether they have interviewed persons of interest or intend doing so. Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane had a public murder outside of a restaurant in Durban in February after they were shot and killed and the incident was caught on video. File image In July 2023, Norman “Afzal” Simons, the man dubbed the Station Strangler was released on parole after being imprisoned for 28 years. Simons was convicted of one murder, that of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen.

A serial killer murdered 21 young boys and buried their bodies in shallow graves after sodomising them. The cases remain unsolved. Engagements with both the Parow and Mitchell’s Plain communities were held before Simons’ release following fears of more murders. In August, the South African National Taxi Association, Santaco, embarked on a strike which brought the province to its knees, claimed the

lives of five people and saw a loss of millions of rand. The task team negotiations finally came to an end. Santaco revealed they had suffered a loss of R15 million a day and R120m during their eight-day strike. The five who died included a Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officer, Zanikhaya Kwinana; British citizen Dr Karhao Teoh; Arthur Mlandeli; Makhosandile Joseph Mkhela; and a person whose name has not been released.

The City and other roleplayers were in a taxi task team for negotiations. British citizen Dr Karhao Teoh who died during the taxi strike. Picture: Facebook SANTACO first deputy chairperson Nceba Enge, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Premier Alan Winde, Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie and Mayco member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas held negotiations and meetings folllwing the taxi strike. file image In September, the Western Cape and Eastern Cape experienced a destructive spring tide that caused deaths and damaged infrastructure and agriculture. Roads were washed away and businesses were left damaged in the Western Cape, especially in places such as Gordon's Bay. A 93-year-old woman died in the Wilderness at Leentjies-Klip beach after a giant wave swept her off her feet. A giant wave also saw the deaths of three naval officers. Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector, the first woman to navigate a submarine; Coxswain

Master Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa; and Coxswain under training, Warrant Officer Class 1 Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela, died in the tragedy. It occurred when a freak wave swept over the vessel on September 20 in Kommetjie. The submarine SAS Manthatisi was en route to Cape Town while conducting a vertical transfer (Vertrep) by means of an SA Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter when high waves swept seven crew members out to sea. Hundreds of mourners packed the Wynberg Military Indoor Sport Complex to pay tribute to the three mariners who lost their lives off the coast of Kommetjie last week. Photographer: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched an attack on Israel and took more than 200 hostages to Gaza. Some of the hostages were later released. The war intensified which has left 21 000 people dead.