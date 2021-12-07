Nine people shot in Tafelsig, five of whom were at matric party

Cape Town - Eight people escaped death, and one person was killed in mayhem in Tafelsig since Sunday, with one of the incidents taking place at a matric celebration, where five people were shot. Police were called to the first scene along Plattekloof Street in Tafelsig, Mitchell’s Plain, where five persons between the ages of 13 and 22 were shot and wounded while attending a matric party.

A gunman inside a vehicle had opened fire, and everyone began to run for safety. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said cases of attempted murder were under investigation. “Mitchells Plain SAPS received a complaint of a shooting in Plattekloof Street, Tafelsig. Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered that five persons aged between 13 and 22 had been injured. All victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“According to reports, the injured persons were at a matric ball party at the mentioned address, where they were standing in the street busy gambling and smoking. When a car, only described as a white car, with no other details, then came driving down the road, one of the occupants in the car then started shooting at them, and everyone ran in different directions.” He said the unknown suspects fled in their vehicle, and arrests are yet to be made. “The motive for the incident appears to be gang-related. Cases of attempted murder were opened for further investigation.”

Van Wyk said, five hours later, police were called to a scene in Gideonskop in the same area, where they found the body of an adult male who had been fatally shot in a toilet. “On their arrival, they found the body of the deceased, a 38-year-old male in the toilet. The deceased had gunshot wounds to his neck and chest and died on the scene. No persons have been arrested. The motive for the attack is gang related. Police are investigating a case of murder.” In a third incident, a 30-year-old man was admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds on December 7, just after 4.30am.

The man had been shot in Jonkershoek Street. Van Wyk explained: “A person was admitted with gunshot wounds at a hospital in Mitchells Plain. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The 30-year-old male alleged that he was walking towards Jonkershoek Street, Tafelsig, when he was approached by four unknown males who shot at him. “Police are investigating a case of attempted murder. The motive for the attack is gang-related. No persons have been arrested.”

In the fourth incident, a 21-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle in Huguenot Street on December 7, also just after 4am. The man had been shot in the face, and his vehicle’s window was shattered. “Upon arrival at the scene, police saw a stationary white Opel Astra with the right, back window broken. Inside the vehicle was a 21-year-male.

“The victim had sustained a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Police are investigating a case of attempted murder. The motive for the attack is gang-related. “No persons have been arrested.” In the first incident, a 44-year-old man was shot and wounded along Real Madrid Street on December 7 at 3.55am when a gunman opened fire while he responded to a knock at the door.

Van Wyk explained: “When he approached the door, he heard gunshots being fired through the door. He was injured in both legs. A case of attempted murder was opened for investigation. The motive for the attack is gang-related. Follow up investigation by police has led to the detention of an 18-year-old male for questioning. * Anyone with information about these incidents is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Uzair Woodington of Mitchells Plain Serious and Violent crimes Unit at 079 894 1511, and Detective Sergeant Morgan De Bruin of Mitchells Plain Serious and Violent Crimes unit at 079 894 1511. Norman Adonis, chairperson of the Mitchell’s Plain Community Policing Forum said they were engaging with organisations and police after the shootings.