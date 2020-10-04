No 'Jerusalema' dance challenge for Cape Town firefighters

Cape Town - While South Africans and the rest of the world dance to the hit Jerusalema, City of Cape Town firefighters have been told they cannot take part in the popular dance challenge. The catchy song, by DJ and producer Master KG with vocals by Nomcebo Zikode, has become a global music and dance phenomenon, with even President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraging South Africans to put their best foot forward to get dancing to Jerusalema. Chief Fire Officer Ian Schnetler warned staff on WhatsApp: “Please be advised that the Fire and Rescue Service will not be participating in the challenge - we are currently exiting from Covid status, and there is much work to do in getting our staff back to working operations and preparation for the coming summer period, and hence time spent on a dance event or challenge is not appropriate. Thank you. Ian Schnetler Chief Fire Officer.” A firefighter, who wants to remain anonymous for fear of disciplinary action for speaking to the media, said: “There’s a whole bunch of us that are dying to do it (the dance) but we’re not allowed to. “We spoke about it and said we’d like to do it because Stellenbosch (firefighters) and every healthcare provider is doing it and it makes the public take note... besides team-building, we want to do it so that the public can see we’re also just human.”

She pointed out that firefighters have not been safe when entering certain Cape Town neighbourhoods and this might be a way to win over some public support. “We’ve been coming under a lot of attacks lately and stoning so we just wanted to show people we are with them But it was no and there was no room for debate and you can’t negotiate,” said the firefighter.

The firefighter believes that doing the dance challenge might also boost morale because many of them had tested positive for Covid-19.

Executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said: “The decision around the Jerusalema Dance Challenge was taken against the backdrop of the impact of Covid-19 on the Fire and Rescue Service. Since the start of the pandemic, 71 staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 and one of them passed away.”

He added: “Dozens more have been in quarantine and isolation, and we have had to close numerous fire stations for decontamination over the past few months. The service is trying to regain a semblance of normalcy, while doing its bit to guard against a potential second wave of infections.”

Played in its entirety, the Jerusalema song is 4 minutes and 14 seconds long.

Bosman said he doesn’t want firefighters to spend time dancing: “In responding to a fire, speed is of the essence and to have a number of fire stations out of action when calls are received can delay a life-saving response.”

An email sent to Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith has also pleaded with him to allow firefighters to do the dance challenge. In the email, the complainant wrote: “Myself and millions in the country have enjoyed watching the Jerusalema uploads, and putting faces to the people who we have been cheering at 8pm through lockdown. It has given us faith in services that we rely on. The Cape Town Fire Services seem to be the only front liners who are denied the opportunity to lend their moves to this song that has uplifted, and connected us as a country.”

The firefighters who have been keen to do the challenge now fear disciplinary action if they go against Schnetler’s orders.

Bosman said: “If staff wish to do so (the dance challenge) when off-duty and it does not interfere with operational matters, this is something that can be considered. Once the Covid pandemic is behind us, we will gladly revisit staff participation in events.”

