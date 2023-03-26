The race to succeed John Steenhuisen as DA leader is set to intensify in the final run-up to the party's elective congress next weekend, analysts said. Former Tshwane mayor, Mpho Phalatse, is challenging Steenhuisen while wild card contender, Lungile Phenyane, dropped her bid to become the party’s new leader this week.

Phenyane, a branch member in Tshwane, will also not challenge Helen Zille for the position of federal council chairperson, nor will Phenyane vie for the position of federal finance chairperson. This makes Zille the sole contender for her position. Thousands of DA delegates are due to convene on April 1 and 2 to elect the party’s new leadership. The chosen delegates are scheduled to be announced on April 2. Phalatse launched her leadership campaign at the Hector Pieterson Memorial in Soweto on January 30.

She said her work as a technocrat and leading the multiparty coalition in Johannesburg had “sufficiently prepared” her for the position. Days prior to this, Phalatse was ousted as mayor for a second time during a motion of no confidence. If Steenhuisen's bid is successful, it will be his second term as party leader. He said if he didn’t win, it wouldn’t be the end of the world.

"If I don’t win, I will go back to Parliament and sit at the back benches and I will do what the party says I should do and I will support whoever is the leader of the party," Steenhuisen said. "Let's make this a battle of ideas and not personalities. Let’s talk about issues and not personalities and let’s put our offer to the congress and say our congress decides," he said. Phalatse previously said that she wants to follow in former DA leader Mmusi Maimane's footsteps.

“I was very much in support of what Mmusi was trying to achieve and I think it’s something we need to do. We would like to govern in 2024 and we would love to see ourselves becoming part of the national government in 2024," she said. Phalatse also said the DA needed to grow its support in black communities and “be serious about being able to penetrate that market”. The incumbent federal chair is Ivan Meyer and he will contest his position once again.

The three deputies are Refiloe Ntsekhe, Anton Bredell and Jacque Smalle. Former chief whip Natasha Mazzone, former party spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, and Phenyane are vying for a position among the deputies. “If elected federal deputy chairperson, I will advocate for meaningful resources in activist training and development to boost the quality and depth of our activists as they are lifeblood of our ground-war operations,” said Malatsi. Ntsekhe said: “Every black little girl or woman should know that we are a party of possibilities and that everyone is welcome, no matter your age, race, gender or sexuality.

"I have already held this position three times and had amazing support last (at the last) congress which is why I became first deputy.“ Mazzone said: “I think I have the experience this position requires and I have the political experience we are going to need to fight the election of our lives to save South Africa in 2024. The DA is very well represented by women and I don’t believe in anyone not standing because of their age, sex or race. I believe in standing for and voting on merit.” She said her campaign was in full swing and believed party members would vote for her because of her beliefs and her leadership over the years.

“I believe I will have the support of Gauteng. I’m extremely proud of what my party has achieved in the province despite all the trials and tribulations they have endured. I think my colleagues know that I am a fierce fighter for the rights of all South Africans and they can trust me to stand for DA principles.” Dion George, the incumbent federal finance leader, will contest his position. Zille is the only candidate standing for the position of federal council chair.

Political analyst, Professor Zweli Ndevu, said he didn’t expect to see any big upsets from the party’s upcoming congress. “It is very interesting to see Dr Phalatse raising her hand for the top position. However, it seems like there is no real support for her,” he said. “This will be a conference of incumbents which means the status quo will remain. Those who are contesting for positions from outside the inner circle such as the good doctor stands a very slim chance to upset the situation.