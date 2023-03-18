A group of Grade 11 pupils from Athlone School for the Blind dedicated weeks to learn and perfect the skill of public speaking as they took part in the Winelands Toastmasters Club programme. The Winelands Toastmasters Club programme is rolled out at different schools across the province, but it was the first time that pupils with a disability were given the opportunity.

On Tuesday evening, the group of Grade 11 pupils, some of whom are partially or fully blind, attended a gala event at the school where they showcased what they had learnt. Booklets with large print and Braille were utilised. Amanda Matthee, a former pupil of Athlone School for the Blind and a member of Winelands Toastmaster Club, said the pupils had learnt how to excel. “During the programme, we met every Tuesday and the learners would learn how to organise and present a speech, evaluating speech, vocal variety, gestures and using props on stage.

“They learnt about listening and impromptu speaking, thinking on your feet. “The purpose of the programme was to groom them to become active leaders and effective speakers. “When it reached the eighth week of the programme, we had the gala event this week.

“They had to present their prepared speeches, incorporating everything that they had learnt throughout the programme.” The Winelands Toastmasters Club rolled out an eight-week public speaking programme to Grade 11 pupils at Athlone School for the Blind for the first time. Picture: Supplied Grade 11 pupil Thinama Mgudlwa, who was part of the programme, said he had grown academically and educationally. “I found Toastmasters very interesting and educational. I learnt a lot. My highlight was being honest to myself and to speak out.

“It gave me the confidence that even though I’m visually impaired, I can do anything. Nothing is impossible for me.” The pupils were also divided into two executive committees and each exco is afforded the opportunity to run and co-ordinate their meetings. Gabi Thulkanam, president of the Winelands Toastmasters Club, said this was an amazing opportunity for the youth.

“Through the programme the Winelands Toastmasters Club envisages grooming the learners to become effective public speakers and active leaders.” The Winelands Toastmasters Club rolled out an eight-week programme to Grade 11 pupils at Athlone School for the Blind for the first time. Picture: Supplied Michelle Williams, divisional director of Division E at Toastmasters, said the programme had taught the youth to face their fears and challenges. “The learners have shown tremendous growth since they delivered their icebreaker speeches,” said Williams.