Nyanga sergeant arrested for unlawfully releasing a suspect

Cape Town: A Nyanga police sergeant was arrested on Friday for defeating the ends of justice. Members of the Anti-Corruption Unit arrested the sergeant after an intense investigation following the release of a suspect from custody in April this year. According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, Nyanga police arrested a woman in possession of presumed stolen property. “After a preliminary investigation, the investigating officer in the matter released the suspect unlawfully on a warning to appear in court. The action of the investigating officer was referred to the (National) Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP) for a decision.”

He said that on Wednesday, a warrant of arrest was authorised, in line with the decision of the DPP to charge the police officer. ”This morning, the 44-year-old sergeant employed at Nyanga police was arrested and made his court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on a charge of defeating the ends of justice.“ Meanwhile, the memorial service of Sergeant David Motsitsidi Lekhetha is currently under way at the Community Faith Church in Silversands, Blue Downs.

Sergeant Lekhetha, his 38-year-old wife and two daughters aged 4 and 8 died after a fire broke out at their home in Wesbank, Mfuleni on Friday evening. The 48-year-old sergeant was based at the Mfuleni police station. Deputy Provincial Commissioner Major-General Mene, Blue Downs Cluster Commander Major-General Beaton and Mfuleni Station Commander, Brigadier Dlamini were in attendance. The four members of the Lekhetha family will be buried in Mount Fletcher on Saturday, October 23.