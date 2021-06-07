Officers and homeless person help deliver healthy baby girl

Cape Town - A homeless person together with law enforcement officers helped to deliver a baby girl under a bridge in Salt River on Sunday.

It had been the desperate calls from children in Foundry Road, under a bridge, that alerted members from Law Enforcement to a woman who was in the full stages of labour.

Law enforcement’s Inspector Wayne Dyason said the officers had alerted the ambulance services and noticed that the baby’s head was already starting to crown.

It was then that a homeless person jumped in and assisted the officers to deliver a baby girl.

“On June 6, at about 11.15am, law enforcement officers on patrol in the Salt River area were stopped by a group of kids appealing for help with a lady who was about to give birth,” said Dyason.

“The officers hastily responded and found her in Foundry Road, under the bridge.

“The baby was already crowning and a call was made for medical assistance (ambulance). The officers realised that this baby was not going to wait for expert medical assistance to come into this world, and, with the assistance of a very helpful homeless person on scene, went about delivering the bundle of joy to the 36-year-old mother.

“The healthy baby girl was safely transported to Somerset Hospital along with her mother by ambulance, leaving behind a very pleased team of makeshift midwives.”

