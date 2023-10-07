Old Mutual kicks out sports clubs from its premises in Pinelands. PIC: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA

A decision by one of the major investment and insurance giants has forced an end to decades of an era for a multi-Sports Club at the Pinelands facility. The Old Mutual Sports Club, now known as Mutual Sports Club, which had been in existence for 87 years, was served with a notice in August 2022 to vacate the premises by the end of December 2022.

Staff, who included the manager, bartenders, an administrator and cleaning personnel, lost their jobs, some assets were disposed of, and the Sports Club lost some revenue as a result of the closure. The women's cricket club, whose members included superstars such as Proteas Captain Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall, was also given their marching orders. The Old Mutual sports field has been lying unused for almost a year after the Sports Club was kicked out. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. Dave Owen, who managed the Sports Club since the 70s, described the decision as a shame and devastating blow to kids who played soccer for the Under seven to Under 18 teams.

Owen said the Sports Club had just reopened in February 2022 after the Covid-19 pandemic and was ‘’nicely getting back on its financial feet’’. ‘’We had managers and coaches who volunteered to work with the kids, to get them off the streets,’’ he added. Once a title sponsor for the Two Oceans Marathon and the Comrades Marathon, Old Mutual announced in 2019 that it would pull out of the two major events.

In response, Old Mutual General Manager for Public Affairs, Tabby Tsengiwe, said that the agreement with the Sports Club was ended after several factors were considered, including the ‘’declining’’ membership of the club. Owen disputed the statement. ‘’We were told, at the time, that the company had plans to develop the land. We had seven different sporting codes there. In 2003, Old Mutual wanted to close the Sports Club, claiming it was not adding value. But that club is very popular. Now children have to train in dangerous areas, where there's no proper lighting.’’

A Pinelands resident lashed out at the company, accusing it of ‘’corporate greed’’ and not being a caring corporate citizen. ‘’The fields are sitting empty and unused. It will probably take them years and years to get approval for any development, so why not let the clubs continue to play in the interim? Why destroy senior clubs and youth sports like this? If they have plans to develop the land, why did they not let the sports club continue until the time they start? Now the field is just sitting empty,’’ said Jack Thonissen. A source also rejected the ‘’declining’’ membership reason as ‘’untrue’’ and said the soccer club alone had about 400 members at the time of closure in December.

‘’It's disheartening to see fields standing empty and unused while people are suffering,’’ said a source who added that the only reason that was given was that the decision was in line with the company's ‘’strategic view’’ to no longer support sports. “We pleaded for more time to enable us to look for alternative fields, but most are used. The soccer club, which has existed for more than 60 years, could not host any home games, and most members could no longer handle the uncertainty this year as a result of the company's decision. The number has now dwindled to 200’’, said the source. Concerned staff said they were not informed of the closure and could now no longer use the fields and the Club house. The sports clubs were given money to re-brand themselves.

Thonissen said the company first canned the Mupine mini golf course, where many juniors learn the game, about 10 years ago, and the field was still sitting empty. Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said there were two multi-use sports complexes in Pinelands, namely the Pinelands Oval and Clyde Pinelands. However, Thonissen said there were no more proper grass fields available for sport.

‘’Everyone from Pinelands, Thornton and Maitland Garden Village are struggling for sports facilities. All of them are fully utilised with sport, and there are a large number of soccer clubs and academies without fields or lights or any access, what-so-ever.;; Ward Councillor Riad Davids said the news of the closure came as a shock and was a huge loss as the clubs used the facility for many years. ‘’When the clubs came to me seeking help, all I could do was to try and get them involved in other clubs. Unfortunately, there are too few facilities and too many clubs and players. In Pinelands, there are no empty fields. Even the existing clubs have been waiting for many years,’’ said Davids.