Optimistic female golfer beats the odds to reach her dreams

Cape Town - Brave and hardworking Isabella Heber breaks the barriers to succeed in golf and inspire other young people to push past their challenges and realise their dreams. The 12-year-old Royal Cape Club Champs winner said very few girls from the Cape Flats play the sport due its exorbitant costs.

"Golf is a sport that isn’t normally played in our communities because it is expensive, challenging and takes a lot of time and dedication. My biggest challenge is that my family cannot afford to send me to all the big tournaments. It's s not impossible though, because until last year, I played mostly with second hand clubs and even used balls. I practice every chance I get so the better I get at this, the more people are willing to help me. Last year I received a brand new set of fitted clubs from a big golf brand because my parents contacted them to ask for a payment plan but when they saw how well I played, they offered to sponsor a new set of clubs so that I could get better. "Ultimately, turning pro is the big dream so that I can help and inspire other young people to push past their challenges and realise their dreams," she said. It is this wish that keeps her head held high despite her circumstances that have deprived her from some big opportunities, yet for the same reason she is determined to work hard to get scholarships to America to study and play at college level.

"I would like to travel as much as I can, representing WP and eventually South Africa. I’m working hard now to try and win the provincial champ of champs tournament so that I can represent the province in the national event again but this time, in the championship division. My biggest dream is to represent South Africa at the Olympics. I am hoping to get a scholarship after high school to play varsity golf in the states, but first I have to get through high school which starts next year. She's content and grateful for all the support she's been receiving. "I love competitions and the feeling of winning and adding trophies to my collection especially the beautiful glass ones, school work takes priority." Isabella is currently in Grade 7 pupil at St Anne’s Primary School in Southfield and plays for the King David Mowbray Golf Club, and has been playing since the age of six.