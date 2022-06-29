Oudtshoorn mayor Chad Louw, 25, ousted

The political mercury soars in the beleaguered municipality of Oudtshoorn after its mayor Chad Louw was after just seven months in the top job ousted in what some hailed as an unlawful coup, Weekend Argus can reveal. Saamstaan councillor Mlandeli Nyuka voted with the DA, Freedom Front Plus and Icosa to elect the DA’s highly controversial Chris Macpherson as mayor in a betrayal of the ANC-led coalition. Nyuka is the new deputy.

Story continues below Advertisement

The coalition is made up of Patriotic Alliance (PA), GOOD, Ogie and Advieskantoor members. On Wednesday, Icosa tabled a motion of exigency which in essence recommended that Leon Campher be removed as the current deputy mayor of the municipality with immediate effect. In a bizarre turn of events the agenda of the motion was revised. The amended copy showed that Louw should be ousted to boot.

Louw confirmed the news to Weekend Argus, saying it’s an “unlawful coup”. “Saamstaan, quite unbelievably, voted in favor of the motion of exigency,” he said. “The speaker said given that notice was not given to the deputy mayor, the meeting where it should be tabled should occur on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The speaker then left and 13 of the coalition councillors then went ahead and signed for the DA mayor to be elected,” he added. “This thing is mostly likely to go to court.” The ANC’s Louw, 25, was appointed mayor after the November 2021 local government elections. He was the youngest mayor in the history of South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement