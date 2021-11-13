Over 2700 DNA reports of outstanding cases received after backlog, Western Cape receives 143

Cape Town - A total of 2 743 forensic science laboratory reports have been sent to the Department of Public Prosecutions, 143 of which were received by the Western Cape division in a bid to alleviate the backlog of DNA reports. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told the Weekend Argus they were on a fast-tracking mission for outstanding reports with the assistance of the SAPS’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the deputy minister of justice.

The NPA said the backlog had had a huge impact on court cases, with several having been postponed and some withdrawn. It said the backlog had been reduced from 37 647 in July to 27 146 as of September 20. A case which will now stand in the lengthy queue is that of 23-year-old Sinathi Mgqazana who was murdered in the informal settlement in Zwelihle in September. Her boyfriend, Khanyile Ramba, who is facing charges of murder, rape and malicious damage to property made an appearance in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court this week.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State was awaiting the DNA report. “The State vs Khanyile Ramba: the case has been postponed to 21 December for further investigation and specifically for the DNA report. “Ramba appeared at the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court charged with the murder of his 23-year-old girlfriend, rape and damage to property.

“He abandoned his bail application. If he changes his mind and chooses to apply for bail, the State will oppose bail,” said Ntabazalila. He said the NPA was making strides in a bid to clear the backlog. “As at 13 October, a total number of 2 743 FSL reports were received and distributed to the various DPP offices. In the last batch of 897 reports submitted to DPP divisions, the Western Cape received a total of 143 reports (the second highest number of reports forwarded to DPP divisions).

“The pressing DNA backlog status due to outstanding reports from SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), resulted in many court cases being either postponed or even withdrawn, which (as we were informed by SAPS) was due to the shortage of reagents/chemicals required in the DNA analysis process. “This position unfortunately triggered, in some courts, extensive backlogs in outstanding cases where the DNA is urgently required. This has had a detrimental impact on the court rolls and it also impeded the NPA in its prosecutorial mandate, specifically in relation to sexual offences and femicide matters.” He said a plan had been mapped to track the outstanding DNA reports.

“Therefore the NPA and SAPS FSL commenced with a collaborated priority initiative, as supported by both deputy ministers of Justice and SAPS, during October 2020 in an attempt to fast track outstanding DNA analysis reports. “It also includes a process for DPP divisions to submit urgent/priority requests for long outstanding court cases which are submitted via SOCA head office nodal point to the SAPS FSL nodal point.” He added the process would be closely monitored and that the reports which were now received, would be prioritised as it weighed in the balance of outstanding court cases.

“These finalised FSL reports are then submitted by the FSL nodal point to the SOCA head office nodal point, after which these reports are captured in a data knowledge management system by the NPA research unit. “Ultimately this will assist with trend analysis feedback and the identification of potential serial rapists in certain areas/divisions. “Following the data-capturing process, these reports are then allocated per division and forwarded to the respective DPP divisions by the SOCA nodal point. These reports are escalated to the prosecutors to ensure the prioritisation and prosecution of these outstanding cases.

“It is evident that our joint intervention has proven to be hugely successful (regarding) the prioritisation of these analysis reports.” Earlier this week, Luke Akal, DA head of media and research in the provincial parliament appealed to the national police ministry for intervention in the backlog issue. “Whilst the decrease in backlogged cases is welcome, details remain sketchy around the engagements of Minister Bheki Cele with the Western Cape SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory.

“When I asked about any efforts by the national minister to deal with the backlog, the response only vaguely suggests that they are ’focused on addressing the root causes underlying the DNA backlog at the FSL’. “I have for that reason submitted additional requests for specific details of the four ’interventions and meetings’ that Minister Cele is said to have initiated with SAPS and the FSL in May, June, and September. “Residents of the Western Cape deserve more than scraps from Minister Cele. The National Government has already effectively violated the DNA Act (2013) by allowing any such backlogs to exceed 30 days.