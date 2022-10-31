Owner wanted as two dogs kill 19 penguins in Simon’s Town

Cape Town - Two huskies have been removed from a residential home in Simon’s Town after they killed 19 penguins. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA were called to the premises on October 28 after they were alerted to the discovery at Seaforth Beach.

The penguins were found to have numerous dog bites. A jogger witnessed the attack and alerted the authorities. Earlier this month, IOL reported that the African penguin species has declined from over a million breeding pairs estimated in the early 1900s in South Africa to an estimated 10 000 breeding pairs.

Two huskies have been removed froma residential home in Simon's Townafter they killed 19 penguins. They stated that in 2010, the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species declared the African penguin as an endangered species. In a statement from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, they said: “The Cape of Good Hope SPCA and the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement: Animal Control Unit have removed two husky dogs from a residential property in Simon’s Town following the killing of approximately 19 African penguins by the off-leash dogs over the weekend. “The African penguin is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).”

Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA explained that they would be holding the owners accountable for the attack and not the breed as the dogs were apparently not kept on a leash. “It was subsequently confirmed by the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) that the birds’ death appeared to be caused by dog bites.” One of the 19 penguins killed by two dogs in Simon's Town. Picture: Supplied Pieterse said they were in possession of a witness account of the attack.

“The SPCA is in possession of an affidavit from an eyewitness who witnessed the incident,” he explained. “It was reported that two husky-type dogs were seen at Seaforth Beach attacking various penguins. “The eyewitness approached the dogs to try and stop them, but the dogs ran off.

“The eyewitness tried to follow the dogs but lost sight of them, and when he returned to the beach to assist the penguins, the dogs were back again, attacking the penguins. “The eyewitness ran after the dogs and traced them to their home. The matter was then reported to the authorities.” The SPCA reported that the dogs were impounded today in terms of the Animal Keeping By-law by the City of Cape Town, assisted by Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors.

“The SPCA will ensure that justice is served for these penguins, who suffered a traumatic death because of irresponsible dog owners. “We don’t believe that the dogs are to blame, but will hold their irresponsible owners accountable,” added Pieterse.