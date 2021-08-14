Oxygen given with love by volunteers as need increases

Cape Town - “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth,” celebrated boxer and activist Muhammad Ali once said. Ma'roof Ahmed, 20, carries this quote with him while he and other selfless volunteers of the Cape Town Memon Association (CTMA) and the Giving Feeding Foundation Team (Gifft) visit more than 50 homes a week, five to seven families a day, delivering Oxygen Concentrator machines for those battling with Covid-19.

The organisations, which are made up of volunteers and business people, began their initiative during the second wave of the pandemic when the need for oxygen increased in Cape Town. The Western Cape Health Department has confirmed the use of oxygen at state hospitals increased over the past week, with an excess of 70 tons used per day. They have since assured the public that the province has a sufficient supply of oxygen.

Spokesperson for the provincial Health Department Mark van der Heever said there was an increase in oxygen usage, but there was enough to sustain the province. “The province’s combined oxygen use has increased steadily during the third wave and over the last week we have used in excess of 70 tonnes per day. Afrox continues to tanker in additional supply from Mossel Bay. “Across the province, we have a total storage capacity of 413 tonnes, and as of Tuesday morning there were still 280 tonnes in those tanks so we have sufficient supply of oxygen in the province,” he said.

The organisations, CTMA and Gifft, are equipped with 30 oxygen concentrators and have physiotherapist Wedaad Adams on hand. One of the organisation's main members, who asked not to be identified because he did not want recognition, said it was their volunteers who made a difference. He said since last week the need for oxygen grew and that their main contributor and sponsors was led by their CTMA’s president, Joe Hilite of the business Hilite.

He confirmed they had delivered oxygen concentrators between five and seven times a day in the past month. “This is a free-of-charge service as the hospitals are becoming fuller. Our volunteers see the positive stories after they have visited people’s homes and also the sad ones. We had a case where a man commended Ma’roof (Ahmed)for what he did for his wife, saying he had saved her life,” he said. He added with medical advice, patients were regularly checked and their progress updated via their physician and doctor whether the need arose for hospital.

Ahmed said the journey had opened his eyes about the reality of the virus and the state of poverty in some homes. “I attended Wynberg Boys High School and my former principal always said the Muhammed Ali quote to us: ’Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth’. “If everyone helped, there would be less people needing help. In these situations you get to meet people who are living in far worse conditions that your own circumstances or going through worse,” he said

Spokesperson for CTMA Shabier Cassiem said the organisations would be expanding their help to others. “CTMA in collaboration with Gifft will be looking at working together on other outreach community projects as well. CTMA is a section 18 organisation so can provide businesses with letters who wish to contribute with a letter to claim for tax benefits,” said Cassiem. Wedaad Adams, the managing director of Gifft said the organisation was established in August 2020 and that they joined hands with CTMA shortly after her brother became ill with Covid-19.

“I had my first experience when my brother fell ill with Covid and I had to get an oxygen concentrator for him at home and that is how I got started. “I am passionate about what I do, if I am able to assist and know the amount of difficulty people are in and give them some relief. The situation is dire now because people are needing oxygen before and after hospital and there are more people doing treatment at home. “We do advise people on what will be best for their health,” she said.