Pakistani man kidnapped during a robbery in Cape Town

POLICE are on the hunt for suspects linked to the business robbery that ended with the kidnapping of a Pakistani shopkeeper.

Suspects are believed to have fled with an undisclosed amount of money and took with them a 26-year-old man who runs the Airport Cash and Carry store at Airport Industria. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: “Bishop Lavis police registered cases of business robbery and kidnapping following an incident on Friday at about 11:30am at a cash and carry in Birmingham Road, Airport Industrial area. “According to reports three unidentified males, armed, entered the shop and threatened the two males inside.

“They took an undisclosed amount of cash and took the one male, a 26-year-old, with them when they fled the scene in a Toyota Corolla in an unknown direction. “No shots were fired. The case was transferred to the provincial organised crime unit.” United Public Safety Front Regional Coordinator Imraahn Mukaddam said the latest kidnapping incident was concerning.

“It has been quiet in the last few months and this case is quite shocking. We can only hope this is the first of many and that it won’t be as bad as a year or two ago,” he said. “We take this very seriously and hope the victim returns home safely.” When the Weekend Argus arrived at the shop on Saturday, it was closed with relatives of the kidnapped man refusing to speak to the media.