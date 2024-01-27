Paper Mache house in Muizenberg, Yokohama, makes it to 118 years

Cape Town - The historical house called “Yokohama” in Muizenberg is 118 years old and was made of paper mache which was imported from Japan. The house can be found along the main road in Muizenberg and, according to South African history Online, the premises has become a historical heritage of Muizenberg and is privately owned.

It has endured the Cape's storms and winds for more than a century. It was constructed in 1906 with paper mache imported from Japan. Advocate Glenn Babb, the former deputy chairperson of the Muizenberg Historical Conservation Society and former ambassador to Italy where he was also the South African commissioner to the Venice Biennale in 1993 and 1995, previously told the media in a letter that Japan had appointed Julius Jeppe as the honorary consul in 1910.

In 1906, a seaman known as Captain Wilson erected a Japanese “bungalow” along the main road. "Yokohama” – Muizenberg's Paper Maché House. Located on Muizenberg Main Road is a historical house called “Yokohama”. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. According to Babb, the house's panels were made from a Japanese substance called “washi”. He said the material consisted of a durable paste over a thin metal mesh which allowed the material to breathe and expand.

The roof was originally made from asphalt tile but from corrugated iron at a later stage, he said. Babb said the Muizenberg Historical Conservation Society had tried to gain the interest of the Japanese consulate and later the consulate did make several visits to the house. The Japanese government wanted to ascertain via research if the panels and kits were manufactured in Yokohama, he said.