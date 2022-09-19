Parents discover babies were swopped 14 years ago

Cape Town - A Khayelitsha mom that discovered her baby was swapped at birth is desperate to meet her biological child. The mother cannot be named to protect the identities of the two minor children.

In 2008, the mother gave birth to a boy. This was one of her happiest days, she said. But today, it is a reminder that her baby got swapped and she is demanding answers. The mix-up was only discovered last year after the father of one of the boys questioned the paternity of the child claiming there was no resemblance between them. He further stopped financially supporting the child, DNA tests were done after the matter ended up in court and his suspicion was true. The child was not his, shocked by this the woman also requested a test.

“I immediately paid the money for the test to be done,” she said. “The lab called and asked that they do another test as something did not seem right. I found out, I too, am not the mother of the child.” “The magistrate was rude to me at the time even assuming that I stole the child. I do not know what happened but the nurses must know something.” The mother said she remembers the nurses taking the child to bathe him after birth and she did not notice that the baby had been swopped when they returned to her.

She said the child is facing health challenges and doctors cannot tell exactly what is wrong with him. She also believes that the other mother does not take to the child because of the challenges. “He is earning a disability grant, he is a slow learner. I went to traditional healers who told me that unless the child performs his birth rite rituals, he will never be okay.” Her biological child is raised by another family also from Khayelitsha but they are refusing to exchange the babies. She also blames the authorities for the slow pace in dealing with the matter.

“I have already told my child that he has another mother and he is looking forward to meeting her. I even lost my job because I am always attending meetings and court.” In a joint statement, the Western Cape Departments of Health and Social Development said in September 2021 they were alerted to this alleged incident and immediately started an investigation, which includes extensive counselling by a psychologist and a social worker. “We have, and continue to engage the relevant parties. This process is thus ongoing. Generally, in matters of this nature, families require extensive, specialised counselling, mediation and support. Through the Social Development processes, both families must reach a mutual agreement about the way forward. If this doesn’t happen, a court process will follow to determine the way forward.”

Traditional healer and cultural activist ,Themba Sonkanyamba, said the reason doctors cannot find anything wrong with the child is that he is not really sick but longing for his real ancestors. “The biological family needs to do imbeleko for the child. The imbeleko ceremony introduces and welcomes a newborn child, but occasionally even an adult newcomer may be introduced to both the living and the ancestral spirits.” Professor Larisse Prinsen, a senior lecturer at the University of Free State, said the parents may sue the hospital based on gross negligence.