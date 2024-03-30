Parliament accepts the DA’s Notice of Motion to remove Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula

Parliament has accepted the DA’s Notice of Motion to remove the embattled speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who is currently on leave of absence as she is under investigation for corruption. Mapisa-Nqakula is facing 12 counts of corruption and money laundering allegations from her time as the Minister of Defence.

A defence contractor made a sworn statement saying she paid Mapisa-Nqakula R2.3 million in bribes for tenders. These bribes include designer bags and expensive weaves. Her home has since been raided by the country’s law enforcement agencies. On March 21, the acting Speaker received a Notice of Motion from the DA chief whip proposing the removal of the Speaker from office, citing various allegations of improper conduct. The proposal was made in accordance with Section 54(2) of the Constitution. This states that the National Assembly may remove the Speaker or Deputy Speaker from office by resolution, with a majority of Assembly members present when the resolution is adopted.

“In line with the Rules of the Assembly, the acting Speaker must give an approved motion under this rule due priority. Before scheduling it, he is also required to consult with the chief whip of the majority party, as required by Rule 28(5). A motion for the removal of the Speaker from office must comply, to the satisfaction of the Deputy Speaker, with the prescripts of any relevant law or rules and orders of the House, including directives and guidelines approved by the rules committee,” said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo. DA MP Siviwe Gwarube said she had written to all parties represented in Parliament, including the ANC, to request their support for this motion. “Mapisa-Nqakula’s refusal to resign amid this corruption scandal leaves us no choice but to bring this motion. As MPs who uphold the values of accountability, this should not be a difficult decision to make,” said Gwarube.