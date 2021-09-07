Parliament police officer is second officer murdered in five days

CAPE TOWN – An off-duty police officer has been shot and killed in front of a driveway in Parow, just days after another cop was killed in Eerste River. According to reports, a getaway car fled the scene with gunmen inside.

Droves of police, including members from the Anti-Gang Unit, were positioned at the scene in Victoria Road in Parow this afternoon. The motive behind the shooting has yet to be revealed, and whether the driveway is that of a relative. The deceased has been identified as Sergeant Faizel Adams, of Mitchells Plain, who was a father of two.

deceased: Faizel Adams. supplied. Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the police officer was stationed at Parliament. “This office can confirm an incident this afternoon where a 41-year-old off duty police sergeant stationed at Parliament was shot and killed in Victoria Street, Parow. “Arrests are yet to be made and the motive is yet to be established. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by the DPCI,” Traut said.

In a voice note that went viral, a cousin of Adams called out for help, stating Adams had been shot. His sister, Fariedah Dinnie, rushed to the scene. “We got a phone call an hour ago to say my brother drove here from work and he was shot, and we do not exactly know who did it. We are still waiting to go in and see him,” she said.

Last week, Sergeant Andile Sirhunu, stationed at Lentegeur police station was shot and killed during an apparent hijacking incident in Eerste River. Richard Mamabolo of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said several police officers had been killed in recent weeks and months. “Popcru finds it infuriating the snail’s pace level at which recurring incidents of officer killings are being undermined, if not ignored, resulting in at least six deaths within the last 10 days, and bringing the total number of killings to 38 within the last eight months.