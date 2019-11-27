Dr Mark Voloshin (second from right) with son-in-law Shlomi Azar and daughters Ina and Simone Voloshin.
The Marvol Gallery. PIC: Henk Kruger/ANA
The wonders of Wonderdal. PIC: Henk Kruger/ANA
Simone Voloshin outside the new Wonderdal edutainment centre. PIC: Henk Kruger/ANA
An enclave of the Stellenbosch winelands has become an outpost for Russian history and heritage  in the province.
The historic Hazendal Wine Farm, which has been under the ownership of Russian owner Dr Mark  Voloshin for 25 years, is the ultimate love letter from Mother Russia to the Mother City.  The entrepreneur and former dentist purchased the land in 1994 at the dawn of South Africa’s  democracy after falling in love with the country, its various cultures and people.
Today the 320 year old family-owned farm has been transformed from a historic vineyard solely  producing wines to a bastion of Russian culture and diversity not just in the Western Cape, but in the  country.
“From Russia with Love” is an underpinning theme throughout the estate - which marries traditional  Cape Dutch architecture with nostalgic touches from the Voloshin’s homeland, including a life-size  Babushka (Russian nesting doll) and a traditional Russian tea garden.
Voloshin’s son in-law, Shlomi Azar is the Managing Director who today  runs the day-to-day operations of the farm, together with his daughters and Executive  Directors Ina and Simone, but it’s the patriarch’s unmistakable homeland  influences which create a sense of nostalgia.
“There are a lot of similarities between South Africa and Russia which many people are not even  consciously aware of,” said Dr Voloshin. 
“Both countries are historically, culturally and  demographically extremely diverse and both are steeped in a depth of heritage-rich traditions and  customs."

Nowhere is this more resplendent than in the Marvol Gallery, which showcases the works of both  Russian and African artists.
Ina is the curator of the museum, which houses just some of her father’s extensive personal  collection of art and Russian icons. 
It’s here that Russian and African artists share pride of place alongside each other on the gallery’s  walls.
“It was important for us to create an exhibition space that’s also a collaborative space for other  artists. We really want to support local artists.
“The idea is to eventually create a Russian-South African space of collaboration and conversation,”  Ina said.
"Russia was at the forefront of the arts, but also they were closed off - because they had the  propaganda, they had to draw a certain way, paint, but there was a lot of underground movement,  and South Africa had a similar history and similar stories," Ina said. 
"Art is important because it's a  look back at history, a reflection of today and a look to the future.”
Another exciting feature on the estate is the Wonderdal Education Centre for Children, the  first of its kind in Africa.
The immersive fantasy centre, which was opened in June this year, brings the magic of learning and  play together through interactive exhibits.
“We wanted to create something that teaches, enriches and stimulates kids and where children can  learn through play ,” said Simone, who
along with her husband Shlomi was the mastermind of the edutainment centre.
Wonderdal takes children aged five to 13 on a two-hour journey of discovery in which they learn  how to harness positive energy, about healthy nutrition, how plants are grown and how they  can help care for the environment.

The experience is enriched with 3D virtual reality and each child wears a magic bracelet to  immerse themselves in a new world of wonders where they meet friendly creatures called Amuki  who lead the way.
There’s also a Story Cave where children can listen to educational podcasts and read books from the  book library.
“Education and community are a big focus for us here at Hazendal and Wonderdal  plays a big part in leaving our positive impact on our communities. At the beginning of this month  Hazendal hosted its own benefit gala and raised funds to support youth education," said Shlomi.
“It really is such a magical place that ignites children’s sense of wonder and curiosity,” said Simone.
"And that's also the magic of Hazendal... we decided that we wanted to create a space that has an  extensive offering that could really bring people from different walks of life, different interests,  different ages together. And we believe that we've achieved that."

