An enclave of the Stellenbosch winelands has become an outpost for Russian history and heritage in the province. The historic Hazendal Wine Farm, which has been under the ownership of Russian owner Dr Mark Voloshin for 25 years, is the ultimate love letter from Mother Russia to the Mother City. The entrepreneur and former dentist purchased the land in 1994 at the dawn of South Africa’s democracy after falling in love with the country, its various cultures and people. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Today the 320 year old family-owned farm has been transformed from a historic vineyard solely producing wines to a bastion of Russian culture and diversity not just in the Western Cape, but in the country. “From Russia with Love” is an underpinning theme throughout the estate - which marries traditional Cape Dutch architecture with nostalgic touches from the Voloshin’s homeland, including a life-size Babushka (Russian nesting doll) and a traditional Russian tea garden.

Voloshin’s son in-law, Shlomi Azar is the Managing Director who today runs the day-to-day operations of the farm, together with his daughters and Executive Directors Ina and Simone, but it’s the patriarch’s unmistakable homeland influences which create a sense of nostalgia.

“There are a lot of similarities between South Africa and Russia which many people are not even consciously aware of,” said Dr Voloshin.

Nowhere is this more resplendent than in the Marvol Gallery, which showcases the works of both Russian and African artists.

Ina is the curator of the museum, which houses just some of her father’s extensive personal collection of art and Russian icons.

It’s here that Russian and African artists share pride of place alongside each other on the gallery’s walls.

“It was important for us to create an exhibition space that’s also a collaborative space for other artists. We really want to support local artists.

“The idea is to eventually create a Russian-South African space of collaboration and conversation,” Ina said.

"Russia was at the forefront of the arts, but also they were closed off - because they had the propaganda, they had to draw a certain way, paint, but there was a lot of underground movement, and South Africa had a similar history and similar stories," Ina said.

"Art is important because it's a look back at history, a reflection of today and a look to the future.”

Another exciting feature on the estate is the Wonderdal Education Centre for Children, the first of its kind in Africa.

The immersive fantasy centre, which was opened in June this year, brings the magic of learning and play together through interactive exhibits.

“We wanted to create something that teaches, enriches and stimulates kids and where children can learn through play ,” said Simone, who

along with her husband Shlomi was the mastermind of the edutainment centre.

Wonderdal takes children aged five to 13 on a two-hour journey of discovery in which they learn how to harness positive energy, about healthy nutrition, how plants are grown and how they can help care for the environment.





The experience is enriched with 3D virtual reality and each child wears a magic bracelet to immerse themselves in a new world of wonders where they meet friendly creatures called Amuki who lead the way.

There’s also a Story Cave where children can listen to educational podcasts and read books from the book library.

“Education and community are a big focus for us here at Hazendal and Wonderdal plays a big part in leaving our positive impact on our communities. At the beginning of this month Hazendal hosted its own benefit gala and raised funds to support youth education," said Shlomi.

“It really is such a magical place that ignites children’s sense of wonder and curiosity,” said Simone.

