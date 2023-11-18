Pathologist describes manner in which Vredenburg toddlers were killed as overkill

Cape Town - Vredenburg residents are calling for justice for slain siblings Faith and Conray Adams who were attacked and stabbed to death in their home, allegedly by their mother’s boyfriend, Derick Kalmeyer. A large group from the town travelled to the Western Cape High Court this week. They expressed their anger as horrific details about the siblings’ deaths emerged at the start of Kalmeyer’s trial.

The 54-year-old man is accused of attacking the two children by stabbing Faith, 3, to death and then attacking 18-month-old Conray, stabbing him multiple times before throwing him through a glass window. Kalmeyer faces two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of resisting arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Murder accused Dericl Kalmeyer appearing in the accused Cape Town High Court on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers During witness testimony by the children’s mother, Frizaan Adams, and her friend, Christolene Orion, it was revealed that Kalmeyer had allegedly argued with the women. They told the court the argument followed Orion’s refusal to leave the couple’s home in Houtkapper Street with Kalmeyer’s friend after allegedly agreeing to have sex with him. They said he had become enraged and attacked them with a metal object.

They had fled, leaving the children sleeping in the house. State pathologist Dr Nadene-Louise Scherman said Faith had been stabbed 19 times and Conray 14 times. The baby boy had also suffered a blunt force injury to the forehead. Scherman told the court that the examinations were upsetting and described the murders as “overkill”.

Faith Washiela Adams, three, was stabbed to death. Picture: Supplied Conray Adams, 18 months, was stabbed multiple times before being thrown through a glass window. Speaking outside court, community worker Lydia Williams said the community were heartbroken. “The community felt at that time that if they got hold of him, it wouldn’t even be necessary for a court case. They would have killed him because of the manner in which he did it. What makes you hurt small children like that? We are calling for justice for Faith and Conroy.” Defence advocate Bash Sibda called for Kalmeyer to be acquitted on all the charges. She said the State had insufficient evidence to prove that he murdered the children. He labelled the State’s case “flimsy” and “half-baked”.