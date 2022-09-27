Petrol price expected to drop by R1 in October

Cape Town -- Motorists are expected to see another sizeable slash in the price of petrol next month, according to unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF). But diesel is likely to be more expensive.

Story continues below Advertisement

If the final adjustments had to be determined today the price of 95-octane petrol would have decreased with R1.11 per litre and 93-octane with 99 cents a litre. “The stronger rand undoubtedly contributed to the positive petrol price outlook as well as the lowering of the Brent crude oil price,” said economist Ulrich Joubert. Diesel prices are set to rise between 12 and 17 cents per litre, a major concern seeing that this is the fuel mainly used in the mining, manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

“An increase here will lead to increased product prices down the line,” said the Automobile Association (AA). The last day for the review prices of fuel is Thursday. Hereafter the department of energy and mineral resources needs to do the final calculations. According to the CEF’s data, average lower international oil prices play a significant role in the expected decreases to petrol but less so in the case of diesel.

Story continues below Advertisement

The formal process to de-regulate the price of petrol in South Africa has begun earlier this year. The Minister of Energy, Gwede Mantashe, published a short statement in the government gazette in which comments are sought on his plan to set a maximum price limit for 93-octane petrol. This would allow retailers to sell petrol at discount prices and offer bundles or volume discounts, which are currently illegal.

Story continues below Advertisement