Cape Town - The posters said it all: It's not Saturday, it's KDay. Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville was a sea of red yesterday for the annual Huawei Kday Music Festival. Organisers say around 17 000 fans flocked to the grass at the estate for one of the hottest events of the Cape Town music scene. There were captains & ladies in the house who did not disappoint the adoring fans. Some of the acts in this year's line up included regulars like Craig Lucas, Micasa & local rap sensation, Youngsta CPT.

Idols winner, Yanga was also in the house and the diminutive diva held her own against some of the biggest names in SA's music industry.

Micasa, always a crowd favourite, had the fans gyrating to their homegrown beats. Frontman, J-Something told Weekend Argus that the group loves performing in Cape Town. "We love this city & we always enjoy performing here for our fans," he said.

First timer on the Huawei Kday lineup, Lady Zamar, dazzled in a body-hugging red number and her hit, Collide, lived up to every expectation. "Capetonians are amazing. I am so thrilled to have been a part if this event. I will definitely come back next year," she said.

Of course, the lineup would not have been complete without the one and only Youngsta CPT who had the crowd rapping along to his hits, Young van Riebeeck & Salutas. "It's always amazing to perform for my home crowd. I hope to give them some new music later this year," said the Mother City's first citizen of rap.

The day would not have been complete without a captain at the helm. Kurt Darren performed his hit single, 'Kaptein' twice and each time the fans went gaga.

Local heartthrob Craig Lucas offered a very emotional set. "This is what I always dreamed of. To perform for you".

Other acts on the day included Majozi, Pascal and Pearce and a surprise performance by Paxton.

