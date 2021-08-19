Pole vaulter Reinstorf breaks African record to win gold for SA

Miré Reinstorf and coach Jean-Paul van As after winning a gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships. SUPPLIED CAPE TOWN – A South African athlete broke a junior African record when she won gold in the pole vault event at the World Athletics U20 Championships. Miré Reinstorf cleared 4.15m in her first attempt in the women’s pole vault final, winning her gold medal on the first day of the championships. The five-day event started in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday.

The first year Actuarial Sciences student at Stellenbosch University, who was born in George, said she is very happy about what she had achieved. “I’m very grateful for everything, and I feel very honoured that I was able to represent my country,” she said. Reinstorf, 19, said these championships were her first international competition.

She said her next big aim was to make it to the Commonwealth Games, then senior world championships, and then the Olympics. Her coach, Jean-Paul van As, said he was incredibly proud of her, and very grateful for her achievement, and the support they had received building up to, and during the championships. “It is a humbling experience and it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many youngsters to compete in a championship like this,” said Van As.