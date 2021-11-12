Police hunt for suspect in black hoodie after traffic officer’s murder

Cape Town: Police are on the hunt for a suspect in a black hoodie who is behind the murder of a 45-year-old Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services officer this week. Thembisile Nongogo, an off-duty officer, was at a residence in Hlongwane Street, Bardale Squatter Camp, when he received a phone call and walked to his bakkie and drove off. He later returned.

While getting out of his vehicle, the suspect opened fire and shot him in the back, fleeing with his cellphone. Police said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie. The officer had been stationed at Somerset West Traffic office.

Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk explained: “Mfuleni police are investigating a murder case after a shooting incident on November 10 at about 7.40pm at a premises in Hlongwane Street, Bardale Squatter Camp in Mfuleni. A 45-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded by an unknown man wearing a black hoodie. The suspect fled and is yet to be arrested. “Anyone with any information about this shooting incident is kindly requested to contact SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via MySAPSApp.” Jandré Bakker, provincial head of communication, Department of Transport and Public Works, said they condemned the murder and were calling for his killer to be arrested.

“An off-duty Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services officer was shot dead in Bardale, Mfuleni, on November 10. “The traffic officer, who was stationed at the Somerset West traffic office, was shot in the back by an unknown gunman at about 7.40pm who stole his cellphone and fled. “The officer died on the scene.

“The murder is under investigation. “The Department of Transport and Public Works extends its condolences to the family of the officer and condemns this senseless killing of one of its traffic law enforcement personnel. “The department calls on the South African Police Service to do everything in its power to bring the killer to book.”