Police look into string of robberies targeting retail store chain

Cape Town - Police are investigating a string of business robbery cases in Grassy Park and Retreat Pep Stores.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the complainant and co-workers were busy working when four unknown men entered the shop pretending to be customers, wearing masks.

He said that the men later produced firearms and threatened the complainant and co-workers and took an undisclosed number of cellphones and emptied a cash register. No shots were fired and no injuries reported. The suspect fled the scene in a blue VW Polo.

“They assaulted a security guard, they fled with cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money. Police are following up on leads to bring the perpetrators to book.”

The circumstances surrounding another incident on May 14 at about 10.15am at a retail store in Retreat road, Retreat where unknown suspects entered the shop and threatened the staff with a firearm, is also under investigation by Steenberg SAPS.

“The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones and fled in a dark blue vehicle. No shots were fired. The value of the stolen property is yet to be determined. A business robbery case was opened for investigation,” said Van Wyk .

The head of brand for Pep stores, Tara Swanson-Pauw, said that along with the rest of South Africa, PEP was deeply concerned about the levels of crime plaguing communities.

“We can confirm that PEP has been the target of armed robbers in recent weeks. We are, however, relieved that our customers and employees were unharmed during the recent incidents in the Cape Town area.

“PEP is working closely with the SAPS and law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice. We are unfortunately not in a position to provide more specific information as this may have an impact on the investigations under way,” said Pauw.

